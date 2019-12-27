Before reaching megastar status', Migos and Young Thug came up from Atlanta and shifted the sound of music as a whole. As we reflect on the past ten years, their influence on the game is evident as ever. They delivered a few collaborations that have been definitive tracks in their respective careers which nearly resulted in the release of Migo Thuggin -- the unreleased joint project from Young Thug and Migos. Although it's been years since the initial announcement, a photo of Migos and Young Thug might be a sign of the project's release.

Quavo hit social media with a photo of Migos and Young Thug on what appears to be a set of an upcoming music video. As you'd expect, the four artists are on their fly sh*t, although DC Youngfly clowned them for looking like they just popped out of Matrix: Reloaded. With the caption reading, "2020," fans are under the impression that Migo Thuggin might finally see the light of day.

Back in 2016, Offset actually dished out a bit on the status of the project and why it wouldn't be released. Unfortunately, it was put on hold indefinitely after Lyor Cohen allegedly "blocked the play," according to Offset. "Lyor froze it. We can't do it right now," Offset said. "That was going to be a big project but Lyon blocked the play. He ain't with it, he ain't stamp it. So we couldn't go through with it."

Well, perhaps 2020 is the year we actually get it. Fingers crossed.