We already knew Quavo and Saweetie were relationship goals when they flashed us their matching grills (multiple times). Even better, the hip hop couple hits the strip club together. How sweet!?

Saweetie hosted Los Angeles strip club, VLive's weekly Reign Sundays from 9 PM-2 AM. While the "My Type" artist had to hold down the fort for several hours, according to TMZ, her boo came through around 1:20 AM. Of course, when you get Quavo, you usually get his fellow Migos members with him. Quavo, Takeoff and Offset only stayed at VLive for a total of 45 minutes, but in that brief window of time, they reportedly made it rain $45,000. A video from TMZ shows Saweetie at the Atlanta rap trio incessantly tossing bills in the air, covering the dancers and floor in shmoney. The strip club's IG page also posted a clip of the chaos that ensued backstage once the Migos entered the building.

]

While dropping $45k in a matter of 45 minutes is certainly an impressive feat, Post Malone (of all people!) may have outdid Saweetie and Migos' record over the weekend. On Saturday night, Post pulled up to E11EVEN Miami with a fat sack of cash and caused a downpour of $50,000! Check mate.