Migos & Pop Smoke Do It The Drill Way On "Light It Up"

Aron A.
June 13, 2021 09:41
161 Views
Light It Up
Migos Feat. Pop Smoke

Pop Smoke serves as the fourth Migo on "Culture III" highlight "Light It Up."


In the three years between Culture II and Culture III, the spotlight returned to Brooklyn with their regional variation of drill taking over the rap game. It was Pop Smoke who was at the forefront of the movement. In his rise in the game, he and Quavo began forming a close bond that would result in bangers like "Shake The Room" and "Aiming," among others. So, it seemed natural that Migos would end up landing a posthumous Pop Smoke verse for Culture III. The ATL trio link up with Pop for the menacing drill-fluenced banger, "Light It Up." 808Melo's signature combo of menacing drums and airy vocal samples serves as the backdrop while the triplet flows of the Migos and the baritone delivery of Pop Smoke take charge.

Peep the record below.

Quotable Lyrics
If a n***a movin' wock, that's when he gon' see
All the Woos poppin' out the cut, totin' .33s
She say, "You're dark-skinned and handsome" 
"You a gorgeous little gangsta" 

