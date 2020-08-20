Migos & NBA Youngboy Look Like They're Forming A New Boy Band In "Need It"

The music video for "Need It" is finally here after Migos and Youngboy Never Broke Again teased it for weeks.

Who knew that Offset was such a natural actor? Sporting a funky hairstyle with a pacifier hanging off one side of his head and rolling dice on the other, Set is the true star of the brand new music video from his group the Migos, featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again.

After teasing the clip for weeks and experiencing a delay, the Migos and NBA Youngboy have finally released the music video for "Need It." The guys look like they're about to form a whole new boy band off the back of this one, draping themselves in matching outfits for the majority of the video.

Mobbing out with tons of baddies in the hot tub, Quavo's solo scenes feature none other than Saweetie making a cameo on the back of his bike.

This comes right off the heels of Youngboy Never Broke Again's major album announcement, telling the world that he will be coming through on September 11.

Was the wait worth it?