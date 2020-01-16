EA Sports has today announced another update to their brand new Superstar KO Mode, as Migos and Joey Bada$$ get "in the game" as playable characters for the first time. The four artists join fellow hip-hop stars DJ Khaled, Lil Yachty and Snoop Dogg who are already playable in-game as unstoppable Superstar Icons.

Joey Bada$$ shared the hype of being played by fans everywhere in Madden NFL 20: “I’ve been playing Madden since I was a kid, so to be in the game is really next level – I can’t wait for my fans to see my skills on the field and win with me in Superstar KO.”

Superstar KO, an online exclusive mode, features eight pre-made base teams, each of which features different strengths and weaknesses and condensed playbooks. For instance, a run-heavy team, an air-it-out shotgun offense, and another filled with defensive studs.

Players will take part in a mini draft prior to the start of the game, with the ability to add three players to their roster. These players include current stars like Christian McCaffrey and DeAndre Hopkins, as well as legends like Jerry Rice and Lawrence Taylor.

As for the gameplay: there are no special teams or game clock. Each team gets one turn on offense (starting at the 25 yard line), and whoever has the highest score moves on to play another game with their squad. If the teams are tied, the game moves into an interesting overtime situation where each team gets three offensive plays to gain as many yards as possible.