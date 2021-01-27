mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Migos & 2 Chainz Dropped A Banger On "Deadz"

Mitch Findlay
January 27, 2021 09:31
258 Views
21
2
2017 Quality Control 2017 Quality Control
2017 Quality Control

Deadz
Migos Feat. 2 Chainz

Editor Rating:THROWBACK
User Rating:
make it stop
17% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
2 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Four years ago to this day, Migos delivered "Culture," an album that many still deem to be their defining body of work.


It's likely that declaring MigosCulture album to be a classic would spark debate in certain hip-hop circles. For some, the Atlanta trio's iconic sound -- which many have taken to calling a "triplet flow" -- played a role in diluting the integrity of real hip-hop. For others, it marked a refreshing new sound, one that ultimately opened the door for a variety of imitators, some more effective than others. Undeniably, however, Culture emerged as one of the most impactful albums of 2017, boasting singles like "Bad & Boujee," "Slippery," and the aggressive 2-Chainz-assisted banger "Deadz," which features one of their most infectious hooks to date.

Off the bat, foreboding horns evoke the vibe of a battle march, arranged under the watchful eye of Cardo Got Wings; it's exactly the sort of banger that requires little lyricism to shine, capable of turning even the most generic line into a solid-sounding bar. Luckily, Migos bring plenty of character to the table, with Quavo's descriptions of anaconda-sized money standing out as a shining example. And while none of the contributing emcees opt to deliver lengthy verses, Takeoff makes the most of it with a blistering verse, stealing the show with a standout performance.

With Culture having been released four years ago to this day, perhaps it's time to revisit the album -- and who knows? Perhaps enough time has passed for a new coat of nostalgia to form. Sound off with your thoughts on the acclaimed Migos project in the comments below, and keep an eye out for the third and final chapter of the Culture saga, coming soon. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Hop out the bed and I'm countin' them faces
I jump out the whip and them bitches start faintin'
No 20s or 50s, just Benjamin Franklins
Block on lock, call me Kurt Angle
I keep the banger, my brother, my partner
Don't fuck with no strangers, they tryna get famous

Migos
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  1
  2
  258
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Migos 2 Chainz Culture
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Migos & 2 Chainz Dropped A Banger On "Deadz"
21
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject