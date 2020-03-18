Folks are still feeling the effects of Fyre Festival. The luxurious festival was supposed to take place on the Great Exuma island in the Bahamas back in 2017. Artists like Migos, Pusha-T, Tyga, Blink-182, Lil Yachty, Skepta, Rae Sremmurd, and over two dozen others were slated to perform. In the end, Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland was found out to be a fraud. His partner for the festival, Ja Rule, wasn't named in his crimes. McFarland was tried and convicted of mail and wire fraud. He's currently serving out his six-year sentence.

Following the fallout, it was announced last year that Gregory Messer, the bankruptcy trustee for the festival, was coming after performers and Instagram influencers on the grounds that they aided in defrauding investors. Anyone who was paid to perform or promote the event was named in a lawsuit, and according to The Blast, Migo recently agreed to dish out $30K to settle the legal drama.

The publication states that the rap trio was paid $100K to hit the Fyre Festival stage, but of course, it never happened. “The Defendant shall pay the total sum of $30,000.00 (the 'Settlement Payment'), as full and final settlement and complete satisfaction of any claims the Trustee has raised against the Defendant," a court document reportedly reads.

All they need now is for a judge to sign off so they can put it all behind them.