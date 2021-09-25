Midwxst Refines His Style With New EP "Back in Action"

Midwxst's energy seeps out the seams off his latest EP Back in Action, his second project of the year following his SUMMER03 EP.

The Indiana-based rapper, specializes in hyperpop. After all, if there's any word that can be used to describe his music, it's energy. On Back in Action, however, the artist proves that he isn't limited to the genre. The eight-track project hooks you in with "Let It Rip," a track laced with R&B elements and an addictive bubblegum beat, carrying the momentum through to "LA," a smooth and suave track that highlights the young rapper's sing-rap methodology.

With the release, the rapper announced the Back in Action tour, headlining shows in major cities like New York and Los Angeles, as well as festival appearances at Overcast N’ Friends and Day N Vegas.

Check out the project and tour dates below.

midwxst tour dates