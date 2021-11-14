midwxst Offers Up Quick & Vulnerable New Release, “Care”

On Friday, November 12th, midwxst debuted his new single, “Care,” along with a video. The track finds the up and coming star rapping about fighting with himself, wanting to disappear, and struggling to fit in with his peers.

“Damn, I think I'm running out of fucks to give/I'm at a point in my life where I don't give a shit/Say you're sorry, but will never change the shit that you did/So don't waste all my time with your lies and your fears,” the new release’s chorus goes.





The “Ruthless” recording artist has been promoting “Care” on his Instagram page relentlessly, making sure the song connects with the right audience. “THANK YOU TO EVERYONE APART OF THIS AND ALLOWING IT TO COME TOGETHER THE WAY THAT IT DID,” he captioned a recent post, providing his followers with a sneak peak of the visual.

You can check out the full video for “Care” below, and stay tuned to HNHH for updates on new releases from midwxst and your other favourite artists.

Quotable Lyrics:

I've been fighting with myself for seventeen years

Some nights I wish that I could just disappear

When I talk, not sincere, I don't fit in with my peers

They've been tryna talk to Edgar, hope you know that he's not there