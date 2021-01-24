Microsoft is backing down on their newly announced price hike for Xbox Live Gold, which was going to double the price for their online service, after a significant amount of backlash.



Charley Gallay / Getty Images

"We messed up today and you were right to let us know," Microsoft said late Friday, in an update to the blog post that had announced the higher pricing for the online-gaming service. "Connecting and playing with friends is a vital part of gaming and we failed to meet the expectations of players who count on it every day. As a result, we have decided not to change Xbox Live Gold pricing."

After the announcement, fans on Twitter immediately criticized the company for the decision. The price increase was likely done in an effort to make their Game Pass Ultimate subscription more appealing for their players.

Microsoft continued in their post:

We’re turning this moment into an opportunity to bring Xbox Live more in line with how we see the player at the center of their experience. For free-to-play games, you will no longer need an Xbox Live Gold membership to play those games on Xbox. We are working hard to deliver this change as soon as possible in the coming months. If you are an Xbox Live Gold member already, you stay at your current price for renewal. New and existing members can continue to enjoy Xbox Live Gold for the same prices they pay today. In the US, $9.99 for 1-month, $24.99 for 3-months, $39.99 for 6-months and $59.99 for retail 12-months.

Stock for the new Xbox Series X console is still limited across retailers, months after its release.

[Via]