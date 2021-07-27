Mickey Factz Fires Back At Royce Da 5'9" On "Wraith"

A falling out among hip-hop titans occurred last week. Royce Da 5'9" and Lupe Fiasco have been throwing shots at each other on wax, beginning with a series of diss tracks snippets posted to their respective Instagram pages last week. Of course, this makes for some great hip-hop beef between a few respected MCs, and hip-hop is in need of more rappers outbarring the next MC rather than screaming into the selfie camera on their iPhone.

Mickey Factz has since been dragged into the beef after Royce called him out during round one. Today, Factz unleashed his response to the Detroit rapper on his latest record, "Wraith." Produced by AWSME J, Mickey Factz dives into the production, flexing his versatility, penmanship, and elite skillset as an MC.

Check the record out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Got ride of the pounds, had a literal weight plan

On Montgomery Ave. bad, I'm dealin' that name brand

Catch Royce at the register, give him a face scan

This ain't RJ, it's Shawn Kemp, original Rainman