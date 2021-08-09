This year has already proven to be a solid one for rap fans -- particularly those who can appreciate lyricism-- with new albums from Nas, J. Cole, Isaiah Rashad, Tyler, The Creator, Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, and many more. Now, another elite emcee is gearing up to drop deliver a project, as Mick Jenkins has officially confirmed that his upcoming studio album has been finished.

The last we heard from Mick, he was setting a tone with the release of The Circus, one of 2020's low-key strongest releases -- though it sorta flew under the radar with an early January release. At the time, he spoke of continuing the narrative of The Circus and expanding the concept, though the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic may very well have altered those plans.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

It's unclear if this new album will pick up where The Circus left off, though given how much has transpired within society this past year and a half, don't be surprised to see the ever-incisive Mick shift gears entirely. We've already received a glimpse at a potential direction, as Mick recently dropped off an impressive new single called "Truffles." If you haven't caught that one, be sure to check it out right here; as expected, there's plenty of strong lyricism and charisma to be found throughout.

We'll have to wait and see how much Jenkins decides to divulge in the near future, as for now, details remain extremely scarce. Though it can be assumed "Truffles" will be included, there really is no telling what Jenkins has been cooking up. No matter how the cards ultimately fall, we're looking forward to hearing the end result.

Are you looking forward to a new album from Mick Jenkins?