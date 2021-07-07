Mick Jenkins Joins Bluestaeb & Aréna On "Movin"

Mick Jenkins has sparked excitement surrounding his return, with the release of his new single "Truffles" setting an extremely promising tone. But let's be real -- those who have followed Jenkins since The Water[s] have already come to expect greatness from the Chi-Town lyricist. Now, he's once again come through with some new vocals, this time spitting some bars for producer Bluestaeb's new single "MOVIN."

Sounding at ease over Blue and Aréna's lush arrangement, Mick deftly slides between melodies and raps before settling on the latter. "I was locked up, eight all my feelings like cheese," he spits. "I was blocked up, had to start opening things I would not touch / had to acknowledge some dreams, I could not sleep." Though largely vibe-driven, it's always nice to hear Mick doing what he does best, and his chemistry with Bluestaeb is certainly solid.

On that note, look for Blue's upcoming album GISEKE to land on July 23rd.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I was locked up, eight all my feelings like cheese

I was blocked up, had to start opening things I would not touch

Had to acknowledge some dreams, I could not sleep

