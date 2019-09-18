mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mick Jenkins Drops Of New Song "Percy"

Chantilly Post
September 18, 2019 17:27
Image via HNHHImage via HNHH
Image via HNHH

Percy
Mick Jenkins Feat. Qari
Produced by greensllime

Mick Jenkins with a new one.


Just last month, Mick Jenkins' beloved mixtape The Waters turned five-years-old begging fans everywhere to hit play on the 15 track offering that set the tone for Mick's musical skills and his exceptional talent. Fast forward to the present day and a few projects later and the Alabama bred singer has come through to drop off a new track produced by greenSLLIME with Qari jumping on for a feature. 

The tune has been accompanied with a video, that's Mick's directorial debut. The beat is a little chopped and screwed with Mick keeping his flow strong with fire verses like "got a lot of struggle it's the hustle I'm drawn into."

At the top of the month, Mick shared a post on Instagram letting us know he's cooking something up in the studio which means there's more where this track came from. Stream and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

They see the road they ask me about a short cut
If you don't get the fuck 
Split a blunt and come with way more guts
They talk beef we seek choice 

