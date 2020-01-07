Mick Jenkins Dodges Police Confrontation In "Carefree" Visuals

Stream Mick Jenkin's latest video ahead of his anticipated album.

Mick Jenkins kicked off the decade with a strong single coming off his upcoming project, The Circus. "Carefree" was well received and loved for its strong lyrics on being Black in America, proving that Mick's still got it when it comes to his pen. "I ain't worried about dying for speaking my mind, they keep callin' it tough shit," he raps.

Ahead of the album's full arrival, scheduled for January 10th, Mick has come through with an official video for the single that sees him dodging confrontation with police in more than one scenario. The clip ends with Mick walking away from a situation that may have ended badly. The last album we got from Mick was 2017's Pieces Of A Man that was a depiction of things men had to deal with.

"I wanted to speak to the man, but with experiences that were my own," he said of the tape. There’s a lot of thoughts that men need to reverse. When it comes to consent and just women in general, there’s a lot of issues with the way that men collectively think. I’ve had those own struggles. I’ve had to unlearn things."