Mick Jenkins & Kaytranada Reunite For "Designer Frames"

Mitch Findlay
March 16, 2021 09:31
Designer Frames
Mick Jenkins
Produced by Kaytranada

Mick Jenkins does what he does best over a percussive Kaytranada drop on new warm-up track "Designer Frames."


The last we heard from Mick Jenkins, specifically in a concentrated dose, was upon the release of early 2020 gem The Circus. Though originally meant to be the prelude to a deeper conceptual narrative, Mick opted to let his project breathe, delaying the follow-up effort indefinitely. Today, the elite lyricist has decided to drop off a new loosie, reuniting with his longtime collaborator (and now Grammy-winning producer) Kaytranada for "Designer Frames."

Released alongside a promise that his new album is "on the way," Mick's new release is a welcome reminder of how effortlessly he shines behind the mic. "I could give a fuck being Frank, I be laughing like I'm off the novocaine," he spits, over Kaytra's percussive arrangement. "Hold the weight of the team, I might have to do like Kappa, grab a cane / all the pain we ascertain from chocolate rain and acid rain." When it comes to vocabulary and sheer scope of references, few can stand with Mick Jenkins in that department

Check out "Designer Frames" now, and keep a watchful eye for updates on Mick Jenkins' third studio album as they surface.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I could give a fuck being Frank, I be laughing like I'm off the novocaine
Hold the weight of the team, I might have to do like Kappa, grab a cane 
All the pain we ascertain from chocolate rain and acid rain

