Mick Jenkins & EarthGang Reunite To Chase "The Light"

Mitch Findlay
January 10, 2020 09:34
Free Nation / Cinematic Music GroupFree Nation / Cinematic Music Group
Free Nation / Cinematic Music Group

The Light
Mick Jenkins Feat. EarthGang

Mick Jenkins and EarthGang continue to build on their chemistry.


On what's turning out to be a rather stacked day for new music, new Mick Jenkins always deserves a special shout out. Ever since opening the disposable water bottle on Trees And Truth, Mick has been one of the game's most inventive emcees. Today marks the arrival of The Circus, a seven-track offering from the Chi-Town writer, previously led off by first single "Carefree." In contrast to that track's simmering tension, "The Light" offers up a welcome moment of reflection. And who better to hold that particular lantern that Dreamville's own masters of magical realism, EarthGang?

Picking up where "House" off EarthGang's Rags EP left off, "The Light" opens with a relaxing piano and guitar jam. Johnny Venus guides us into a meditative state with abstract imagery rich enough to rival Mick's own. On that note, Jenkins wanders over the groove connecting his thoughts in a stream of consciousness fashion; it's always a pleasure to unpack his bars, as they often require repeat visits to catch the nuances. Closing things out is Wowgr8, whose animated cadence is the perfect complement to the lush arrangement.  Be sure to check out "The Light," as well as the entire Circus project. 

Quotable Lyrics

Thought I bought a Rollie, but forget that, I didn't need it
Just let that holy water wash over my Caesar dressing
Like that Thursday in November, know that they'll remember style
Boil it then let it simmer down, we blowing smoke between the breeze
The twists are Senegalese, no more Backwoods blown, we ride the rings of memories 

