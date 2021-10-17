Mick Jagger responded to Paul McCartney's recent criticism of the Rolling Stones, during the band's concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Thursday. McCartney had said that the Stones are a "blues cover band."

“I’m not sure I should say it, but they’re a blues cover band, that’s sort of what the Stones are,” McCartney told the New Yorker. “I think our net was cast a bit wider than theirs.”

Thursday, Jagger joked about the comments from McCartney: “There’s so many celebrities here tonight. Megan Fox is here, she’s lovely. Lady Gaga. Kirk Douglas. Paul McCartney is here; he’s going to help us — he’s going to join us in a blues cover later.”



Michael Hickey / Getty Images

The Beatles and The Rolling Stones have had a long-standing rivalry since the '60s when both groups were among the most popular in the world.

In April 2020, Jagger trolled the Beatles during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, when asked to compare the two bands: “One band is unbelievably luckily still playing in stadiums, and then the other band doesn’t exist.”

That same month, McCartney slammed the Stones during an interview with Howard Stern: “They are rooted in the blues. When they are writing stuff, it has to do with the blues. We had a little more influences … There’s a lot of differences and I love the Stones, but I’m with you. The Beatles were better.”

Check out Jagger's comments during the concert below.

[Via]