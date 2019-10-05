Well here’s something you don't see everyday. Police in Michigan are searching for two suspects who are responsible for playing porn on a digital billboard on I-75 highway in Michigan.

Authorities received complaints about the video from drivers on the highway. The owners of the billboard were immediately contacted and told to shut off the screen. Auburn Hills Police Lt. Ryan Gagnon believes the graphic scene, which starred adult film performers Xev Bellringer and Princess Leia, played for only 15 to 20 minutes on the billboard.

"I've never seen or heard of anything like this," Lt. Gagnon said. "[It was] a huge distraction to drivers and obviously obscene and inappropriate. It was dark out, so the screen was glowing really bright."

A Twitter user was able to capture a NSFW portion of the video that drivers were subjected to as they drove on I-75. "I kind of almost got in an accident," Dr. Justin Kammo told Toledo's 13abc. "I came across a billboard and it was something unusual. I saw two girls, lesbian porn."

"You could kind of see people started to break a lot behind me, because I think they were doing the same thing, like a double take. You don’t see that every day," Dr. Kammo added.

Police have obtained a still image of the two suspects on a security video camera, which shows them in hoodies as they enter the building underneath the billboard a few minutes before the porn went live. They are still investigating the story.

