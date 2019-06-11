In response to the restrictive anti-abortion law which was signed off in the state of Alabama, a hotel manager chose to make a difference in her own way. As numerous states continue to make it increasingly harder for women to access abortion safely, many are forced to travel out of their home state to undergo the procedure. Affordability especially becomes a concern when it comes to the latter as the women must account for transportation, food and accommodation. As such, Shelley O'Brien, a hotel manager for the Yale Hotel in Eastern Michigan, recently announced on the facility's Facebook page that she would arrange free accommodation and transportation to women looking to get an abortion in Michigan. The announcement was made exactly the day that Alabama signed the restrictive abortion ban into law.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

“Dear sisters that live in Alabama, Ohio, Georgia, Arkansas, Missouri, or any of the other states that follow with similar laws restricting access....We cannot do anything about the way you are being treated in your home state, but, if you can make it to Michigan, we will support you with several nights lodging, and transportation to and from your appointment," were the words she wrote. Since then, the post has been shared thousands of times to the criticism or praise of many. It remains a truly admirable act considering Michigan still allows abortions...for now. Surely, it would lessen the burden for women looking to undergo the procedure.

