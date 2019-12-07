She may have not been one of the original members of Destiny's Child, but Michelle Williams played a large part in their success. The trio rounded out their group with Michelle when she was added to Destiny's Child in 2000 and she remained a core figure until they disbanded in 2006. However, Michelle recognizes she wasn't celebrated as much as her fellow members Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland and mentioned such during her stint on The Masked Singer.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Here's a spoiler alert: Michelle was recently revealed to be the "Butterfly" on the show. Before she was unveiled, she was applauded by the panel of esteemed judges and the praise was overwhelming for her. While still wearing her mask, Michelle shared that their words have helped her realize that she has a gift deserving to be shared.

She also added, "Sometimes social media… it’s bad when you read the comments. I like engaging with people on social media. I don’t want to not talk to the people that are being gracious all because there are some mean ones out there. But sometimes before you get to the nice ones you have to get through a couple mean ones."

"Apparently I don’t have the most commercially appealing voice or whatever," she continued. "People have their favorites, but vocally I was not a favorite in the group, and that stuck with me." She also told Yahoo Entertainment: " I come into a group that already existed, it’s not like I’m a founding member, so it’s kind of like I’ve already got an 'X' on my back. That insecurity started 20 years ago, if I’m being honest. And it just builds and builds because I feel like, I’m never going to be able to please anybody. Until you can get to a place where you’re like, 'The people that are for me are for me, they buy my music, they support the shows that I do,' it might take you a while to get to that point."

Watch Michelle's exit interview and highlights from her appearance on The Masked Singer below.