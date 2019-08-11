Following a massive box office success, Venom is getting a shot at a sequel and Michelle Williams has confirmed her role. In a recent interview with Yahoo Entertainment, she put it briefly, "I'm in."

Her confirmation comes a few short months after fans received confirmation that Andy Serkis will be behind the camera. Williams also made sure to express her jubilation at the news of Serkis’ hiring saying “I’m such a fan of Andy’s, and I’m so inspired by what he’s been able to accomplish. He’s so gifted in such a specific way, and I’m very excited to learn from him and be around him.”

Serkis has worked with Marvel before. In 2018, he played Ulysses Klaue in the wildly successful Black Panther.



Williams also went on to express excitement over the idea of more She-Venom content, “I hope I get equal time that way — I can say that!” At one point in the first film, her character, Anne, was possessed by the Symbiote and became She-Venom.

Now, we’re just waiting for confirmation that Woody Harrelson will be featured as Carnage. You can expect to see Venom 2 in theaters in October of 2020 and judge for yourself whether it’s an improvement on the original.