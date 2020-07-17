Not long since she announced a new Netflix documentary, Michelle Obama announced that she will also be launching her very own podcast soon. The former first lady took to twitter Thursday morning, declaring that the show will be titled simply “The Michelle Obama Podcast,” and will be released through Spotify.

Several high profile guests have already been slated to appear on the show, including Conan O’Brien, journalist Michele Norris and Barack Obama’s former advisor Valerie Jarrett, as well as Michelle’s mother Marian Robinson and brother Craig Robinson.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In a statement made to The Hollywood Reporter, reflecting her twitter announcement, Obama explained the show’s direction saying “My hope is that this series can be a place to explore meaningful topics together and sort through so many of the questions we’re all trying to answer in our own lives… Perhaps most of all, I hope this podcast will help listeners open up new conversations — and hard conversations — with the people who matter most to them. That’s how we can build more understanding and empathy for one another.”

Obama also added that the show will discuss “the challenges and the joys of being a parent or a spouse, the friendships that help us through the toughest times, or the growth we experience when we lean on the colleagues and mentors around us.” The first episode of “The Michelle Obama Podcast” is set to drop July 29th.

