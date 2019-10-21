Michelle and Barack Obama recently celebrated their 27th anniversary and they both came through with sweet posts to their Instagram feeds showing love to one another for all they've endured since falling in love. Michelle has popped back up on people's radar since sharing another share to her feed that sees her working out in the gym, showcasing her impressive physique and abs.

"It doesn’t always feel good in the moment. But after the fact, I’m always glad I hit the gym. How did you all take care of yourself on this #SelfCareSunday? 💪🏾," she captioned the post.

Michelle opened up about her fitness regime with Gayle King previously and admitted that she and Barack discussed their work-out routine with their counselor. "I think for us as women, many of us, we have a hard time putting ourselves on our own priority list, let alone at the top of it," she said. "And that's what happens when it comes to our health as women. We are so busy giving and doing for others that we almost feel guilty to take that time out for ourselves."

She added: "At no point in my life do I take my health for granted."