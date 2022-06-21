Michelle Obama had big praise on social media for Beyoncé after hearing her latest single, "Break My Soul." The track is the first song from the legendary singer's highly-anticipated seventh studio album, Renaissance, which is scheduled to be released later this summer.

"Queen @Beyonce, you’ve done it again!" the former first lady began her post on Instagram. "'Break My Soul' is the song we all need right now, and I can't help but dance and sing along while listening to it. Can’t wait for the album!"



Paul Morigi / Getty Images

Obama and Beyoncé have been friends for years. Back in 2019, the singer even penned a heartfelt essay for Obama in honor of her selection to Time magazine's annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Beyoncé also performed at the 2009 inaugural ball and 2013 inauguration.

"When I first met her, I was embraced by a warm, regal, confident woman who possessed a reassuring calm, on the eve of President Obama’s historic first Inauguration," Beyoncé wrote in the Time magazine essay. "The way she looked, walked and spoke, in that warm but authoritative tone, we saw our mothers and sisters. She was strong and ambitious and spoke her mind without sacrificing honesty or empathy. That takes a lot of courage and discipline."

Renaissance is scheduled to be released on July 29. It will be Beyoncé's first solo album since 2016's Lemonade.

