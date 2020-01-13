Michelle Obama my no longer be the First Lady but she's still making moves to inspire youth and the generations to come. According to Variety, Michelle has teamed with outlet ATTN to produce a series called A Year of Firsts that will chronicle first year of post secondary for students across America. The first episode is set to arrive later this month and run for six episodes, ending in June 2020.



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

“As a first-generation college student myself, I know how intimidating it can be to take that leap and pursue your educational dreams,” she said in a statement. “That’s why I’m so proud of these students. By sharing their stories, they’re helping others see that the ups and downs of the first year of college are something everyone goes through — and they’re creating a supportive community for others facing similar challenges.”

“As Mrs. Obama highlights in each episode, there are many hidden challenges to making it through college,” ATTN: co-founder Matthew Segal added. “This series will meet many students where they live — on Instagram — and share candid perspectives about how to overcome barriers.”

In other Michelle news, Viola Davis is set to portray the former First Lady in an upcoming series.