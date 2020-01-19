Michelle Obama has released her workout playlist to help inspire everyone to stick to their New Year's resolutions.

"It's about that time when New Year's goals and resolutions get just a bit harder to stick to. To offer a little inspiration, I want to share my go-to 2020 #WorkoutPlaylist with all of you. These songs always seem to give me that extra boost to get through my toughest workouts. What's on your playlist? #IAmBecoming #SelfcareSunday," she wrote on Instagram, Sunday.

The playlist includes tracks from Beyonce, Childish Gambino, Lizzo, Cardi B, Bruno Mars, and Anderson .Paak, Frank Ocean, Meek Mill, and Alicia Keys and more. It's separated into two sections, beginning with the traditional workout playlist and then ending with nine tracks designated as "cool down" songs.

This is a similar move to that of her husband, former President Barack Obama, who releases an annual list of the best songs of the year. This year's list included Frank Ocean, Young Thug, J. Cole, Travis Scott and more.

The Obama's recently earned an Oscar nomination for their Netflix documentary American Factory. The couple has another documentary on the way for 2020 as well, titled Crip Camp, and is planned to be released through Netflix.