Former First Lady Michelle Obama wished her husband, former President Barack Obama, a happy Father's Day on social media, Sunday. Michelle said their kids "couldn’t have asked for a better role model."

“Happy #FathersDay to all the dads out there — especially the one and only @BarackObama!” she wrote. “Our daughters couldn’t have asked for a better role model. We’re so lucky to have you in our lives.”

With the caption, she included a photo of Barack with their daughters Malia and Sasha inside the Oval Office at the White House.



Pool / Getty Images

Michelle also wrote about her late father, Fraser Robinson III, in a separate post.

"It’s almost #FathersDay, so I’m thinking a lot about my dad: his baritone voice, his laugh that filled up the room, the way he always knew how to set the right mood by spinning up the perfect record. My father gave great advice, taught me the value of hard work, encouraged me to ask questions, and always gave me the space to do so. I always thought he was so cool—just look at this photo!"

Check out both of Michelle's posts below.

