The former First Lady of the United States caused quite a stir yesterday (August 17) when she gave her virtual speech for the Democratic National Convention. It's clear that both former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle are avid supporters of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as they've publicly lent their voices to advocate for their campaign. After saying the current President Donald Trump is "in over his head," Michelle received backlash from the Commander-in-Chief's supporters who thought her remarks were unnecessary.



However, although she outright mentioned Trump, some believed she was taking a job at presidential hopeful Kanye West elsewhere in her speech. The rapper and Birthday Party candidate has been struggling to add his name to state's ballots for the upcoming 2020 Election in November, but he's continued in his quest to become America's 46th leader.

Michelle Obama spoke directly to U.S. citizens and said, "This is not the time to withhold our votes in protest or play games with candidates who have no chance of winning... We have got to vote like we did in 2008 and 2012. We’ve got to show up with the same level of passion and hope for Joe Biden."

The "play games" portion of her speech could be a nod to Ye, but we'll never know for sure. In case you missed it, check out Michelle's speech below.