If you're a Cleveland Browns fan, then you're well aware of what an unmitigated disaster this season has been. At first, it seemed like the Browns could have been a real playoff contender thanks to Baker Mayfield and all of his various different offensive weapons. In the end, though, the season quickly became a lost cause as they have started the first eight games with a record of 2-6. Mayfield has been less than stellar and at times, has been a turnover machine who is testing the patience of Browns fans and his biggest target, Odell Beckham Jr.

In a recent interview with TMZ, Michael Vick was caught and the airport and was asked about what's going on with Mayfield. As it turns out, Vick is a big Baker fan and just wants him to stay the course. Vick thinks he'll be able to turn it around and wants to see him get the ball to his best weapons.

"Baker's my dude," Vick said. "Just keep pluggin'. All the outside noise, you're gonna get that. You gotta be mentally tough at the quarterback position. "At the end of the day, he gotta throw the ball to Odell Beckham."

Mayfield could use all the help he can get right now so he would be best served by taking Vick's advice. The Browns season might be a lost cause but there is still time to improve and get the troops regrouped for next year.