Former star NFL quarterback Michael Vick is being sued for $1.2 million by a group of creditors that claim he never paid off a loan he received in Maryland in 2018. They've taken their case to Broward County circuit court in an attempt to force him to pay.

“Michael Vick takes these matters seriously and is aware of the proceedings and will be sure that all parties who are entitled to receive payment will be paid,” Vick’s lawyer, Arthur Jones, said in a statement to The Miami Herald. “However, usurious calculations which produce absurd results should not be countenanced by the courts of Florida. Therefore, all appropriate defenses will certainly be utilized. Further comment on any shenanigans which lead to situations like this may be made available at a later date.”



Jonathan Ernst / Getty Images

The Herald reports that Florida law protects Vick and his wife's house in South Florida; however, other assets such as cars, jewelry, and sports memorabilia could be targeted by the plaintiffs.

Vick's debt was sold by Atlantic Solutions to SMA Hub, who then divided up the interest from his loans and split it up to six people. That group is the one targeting him with legal action.

The four-time Pro-Bowler has faced financial troubles throughout his NFL career and afterward. In 2008, he was $17.8 million in debt and filed for bankruptcy. He was also sued over failure to make payments on a car in 2017.

Vick played in the NFL from 2001 through 2015 as a member of the Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

