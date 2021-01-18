Last night was rough for the New Orleans Saints as they were eliminated from the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs following a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the game remained close for three quarters, the Saints completely unraveled in the fourth quarter as Drew Brees kept throwing interceptions. It was a tough end to the season especially since it is believed that Brees will be retiring once the season is officially over.

It was also a bad night for Saints superstar wide receiver Michael Thomas who came up with zero catches for zero yards. Thomas was targeted throughout the game although there was a dropped pass in the end zone, as well as some interceptions.

Thomas is always vocal on Twitter when it comes to his skills and his @ name is "cantguardmike." Unfortunately, he wasn't quite able to live up to that name on Sunday, which led to a lot of social media slander, which can largely be found below. As always, the internet is undefeated and they made sure to deliver their best roasts to a player who has talked a lot of smack over the last few years.

To be fair to Thomas, he has been injured for most of the year, and the playoffs were his first chance at some consistency this season. With this in mind, it's easy to see why he would struggle. Regardless, the internet had their fun, as per usual.