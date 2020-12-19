Michael Thomas has been one of the best wide receivers in the entire NFL over the past few years although 2020 hasn't exactly been fruitful for the New Orleans Saints wideout. Since the beginning of the season, Thomas has been dealing with a lingering ankle injury and he has yet to find any consistent time in the team's lineup. Of course, this is a huge loss to the team as he is one of their biggest offensive producers.

Today, Adam Schefter of ESPN came through with an update on Thomas and as it turns out, he is done for the rest of the regular season. This is obviously bad news for the Saints who are trying to secure a bye as well as home field for the rest of the playoffs.

Thankfully for the Saints and their fans, it would appear as though Thomas will be 100 percent healed by the time of the playoffs. This is great news as the Saints are Super Bowl contenders right now and if they can get Thomas back, their offense will be extra potent.

Sean Gardner/Getty Images