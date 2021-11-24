It seems rather surprising that all of a sudden, taking trips to space is a common occurrence. People like billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos have had their vacations in the sky, as has Star Trek icon, William Shatner. Conspiracy theorists have run wild on social media as they come up with reasons why space exploration in this manner would arise more frequently in the future, and now, it's Michael Strahan's turn.

In recent years, Strahan has become a regular fixture on the talk show circuit following his retirement from the NFL. The former football star has traveled the world interviewing his celebrity peers, and now he will be taking a look at earth from the top down.



Mario Tama / Staff / Ggetty Images

Strahan will be making his trip courtesy of Blue Origin, a company founded by Bezos. There will reportedly be four other paying customers on the space flight but Blue Origin would not reveal how much they charge for their edge of the world tickets.

ESPN reports:

The 10-minute flight, five minutes shorter than Alan Shepard's 1961 Mercury flight, will launch from West Texas carrying six people, two more than the previous two flights this year with humans aboard. Similar to previous jaunts, Strahan's flight is likely to include about three minutes of weightlessness and a view of the curvature of the Earth. Passengers are subjected to nearly 6 G's, or six times the force of Earth's gravity, as the capsule descends.

This makes the third space flight they have taken this year. Elon Musk has also entered this new space race alongside Bezos and Branson. Each of the men has their own flight companies but out of the three, Musk is the only one who has yet to make the trip beyond the blue skies. Strahan's flight on the New Shephard rocket will take place on December 9.

