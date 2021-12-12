Michael Strahan traveled to space with Jeff Bezos’ rocket company, Blue Origin, on Saturday for its latest commercial flight. Astronaut Alan Shepard's daughter as well as four others joined the Good Morning America host for the trip.

“I wanna go back,” Strahan said afterward, according to CNN. “The Gs...it’s not a face lift, it’s a face drop. I know what I’m going to look like at 85.”



Mario Tama / Getty Images

Bezos joked that Strahan would have to buy his own ticket if he wants to go up again.

The ship's crew traveled 60 miles above the earth’s surface for just 10 minutes before parachuting back down for their landing in West Texas.

“I’m back at the training center here and I gotta say it was surreal,” Strahan said in a video on Twitter uploaded after the flight. “However you want to spell that, but it was unbelievable, it’s hard to even describe it. Gonna take a little bit to process it, but it couldn’t have gone better.”

Strahan's trip with Blue Origin was the company's third of its kind. Previously, Blue Origin's rockets have taken Bezos and William Shatner up above the surface up of the Earth in two separate trips back in July and October.

