Former professional football player for the New York Giants, Michael Strahan is known around the world for his unique look. The football analyst and co-host of Good Morning America has an iconic gap between his front teeth, which has given him plenty of charm over the years. The 49-year-old seemingly decided that he had had enough of the gap, deciding to take a trip to the dentist to have it fixed.

Exclaiming that any of his friends, family, or business partners would have tried to talk him out of the procedure, Michael Strahan said that he absolutely loves the results after the dentist fixed his front teeth. "I love it! Holy f*ck," he declared when he saw his new smile for the first time.

According to a report by TMZ, Strahan's dentist used a removable dental piece over the gap, which the retired football star can take down at any time. It gives the look of a filled-in tooth line, appearing pretty natural.

While many are praising Strahan for his new smile, Tyler, The Creator is seemingly pretty upset that he had the gap fixed. "THAT THING WAS BEAUTIFUL," he commented on the TV host's Instagram post.

The timing of this move is interesting as, just a week ago, Strahan had this to say about his iconic gap: "I rock my gap with pride! It’s who I am!"

Do you think he'll keep his new teeth or will he eventually take out the dental piece?

