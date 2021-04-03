It's unclear what Michael Rapaport was trying to accomplish when he shared his DM conversations with Kevin Durant. Days ago, Rapaport accused the NBA star of threatening him and uploaded a series of screenshots that showed Durant using, let's say, unfavorable language with the actor. Durant quickly came forward to apologize and insisted that he and Rapaport speak to each other that way regularly. Rapaport responded by continuing his tirade against Durant by not only speaking about the controversy on his podcast but by sharing several social media posts about the incident. In turn, Durant was fined $50K but the league.

"Yo, this situation with Durant has gotten out of hand. I feel bad about it. I feel bad about my involvement in the situation," said Rapaport in a video he shared on Instagram. "I feel bad that it's gotten this far. You know, I met him one time, it was cool, cordial. I'mma fan. I met him as a fan. And the funny thing is, he actually had reached out to me about doing something that I call on social media, 'The Shame Game,' about putting people who talk sh*t on social media on blast. That was actually the way we met."

Rapaport added that this wasn't the first time he'd posted DMs from people. "People are saying anti-Semitic things about me. Saying racist things about me, threatening me, and they're Joe Shmoes, everybody loves it. But when it was Durant, people got four hundred opinions, I'm a rat. F*ck all that rat sh*t."

"I don't consider him a friend. The way he was talking to me is not like a person who is a friend. I don't speak to friends like that. I don't banter with friends, telling them, 'Yo, when I see you, I'm gonna spit in your face, ha ha ha,'" the actor added. "That's not banter. That's not locker room talk. Those are threats. They were made over and over and over. It's been going on for months."

Rapaport said Durant just happened to catch him on a "bad day" this week. "That being said, in my opinion, the whole situation got blown out of proportion." Check out his explanation below.