After being arguably the most universally despised character from 50 Cent's popular STARZ crime drama Power, Michael Rainey Jr. has grown into the role of one the most likable lead characters in 50 Cent and Courtney Kemp's ambitious Powerverse. This weekend, his main project, Power Book II: Ghost, returns for its second season, and Wednesday, November 17, the cast of the show met up for the star-studded New York City premiere.

Mary J. Blige, Gianni Paolo, Mekai Curtis, Joseph Sikora, LaToya Tonodeo, and more stars from Power were in attendance, but according to Michael Rainey Jr., the premiere wasn't all that it was cracked up to be.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Whether he was merely joking that 50 Cent wasn't present or seriously criticizing STARZ for hosting such a small-scale premiere, the talented actor and music producer commented on the event, saying, "Imagine the biggest show on the network having the smallest premier out of everyone. Noted"

50 Cent caught wind of Michael Rainey Jr.'s post and reshared it to his Instagram. Clearly amused by the situation, the succesful television executive joked, "Damn boy you tripping,that was a regular premiere minus 50Cent."





Fif then promises the young star that they'll have a proper celebration soon, saying, "i’m on a movie set @michaelraineyjr when i get back it’s lit."

Check out some of the reactions to 50 Cent's post below, from Power veteran Shane Johnson to fans of other STARZ shows like BMF.



Instagram



Instagram



Instagram



Instagram

Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 premieres on STARZ this Sunday, and you can watch the trailer for the new season below.