The most popular television series among Black households in the United States, the Power universe continues to be one of the most riveting shows on-air. With a number of spin-offs already underway with Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book III: Raising Kanan, as well as Power Book IV: Force starting soon, the world seemingly just can't get enough of the series created by Courtney A. Kemp and 50 Cent.

In the final episode of Power, Ghost (Omari Hardwick) was killed by his son Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) inside a nightclub. The shocking demise of Ghost made for one of the saddest moments in modern television history and despite his death, fans are still convinced that Ghost will make a return to the series. Michael Rainey Jr. trolled everyone who has been asking about Ghost's revival, saying that his father is never coming back.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"They asking me if Ghost will come back," said Rainey Jr. on Instagram Live. "The n***a died. Like, I don't understand, y'all n***as think this is some fake show where n***as comin' back from the dead. This is Power. It's not that sh*t. It's not like when Kanan got set on fire and came back. He ain't get set on fire, he caught a Figi [gunshot to the face]."

Well, there you have it. Considering Michael Rainey Jr.'s character is the one to have killed Ghost, it makes sense that he would take this stance. Do you think Ghost will ever come back from the dead?



