COVID-19 has completely changed the way we do things. At this point, almost everyone spends their days locked up in their homes while some of the best athletes in the world are tested every single day as a way to make sure they are safe to play. It's completely altered the way we look at the world and until at least 60 percent of the population is vaccinated, things are probably going to stay this way for a very long time.

NBA players have noted just how hard it's been to be tested every single day, and recently Michael Porter Jr of the Denver Nuggets divulged on some of those realities. Porter fully understands why the testing needs to be done but admits that sometimes, guys are mentally and physically exhausted from having to do the extra work.

“Of course it is," Porter said when asked if COVID-19 testing is a pain. "No one wants to get back to their house at 2 a.m. It takes a while to go to sleep and then have to wake up at 8 o’clock to go test, so that’s hard for guys. But, you know, this is our job. No excuses.”

Porter Jr's comments are incredibly honest although we're sure fans will have a hard time truly empathizing. Regardless, it's important to highlight that these players are going through a lot this season and that their sacrifice has allowed the NBA to continue.

Harry How/Getty Images