Throughout the years, Batman has been played by no shortage of actors: Adam West, Christian Bale, Kevin Conroy, Ben Affleck, and Michael Keaton, who held it down in the Tim Burton films from 1989 and 1992. Now, it would appear that Keaton is set to don the cape and cowl once again, this time in Andy Muschietti's upcoming The Flash film.

A surprising development to be sure, given that The Flash is part of the DCEU, in which Batman is played by Ben Affleck -- who is also set to play a major role in the upcoming film. Those familiar with Flash's source material can likely guess as to how this whole Batmen situation will play out, as the acclaimed Flashpoint storyline is said to be a main point of inspiration. To put it simply, alternate timelines.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Though it's unclear as to whether or not Keaton's Batman will be a focal character, a new behind-the-scenes picture has revealed a new look at the actor on set; alas, there's no Batsuit in sight, as Keaton appears to be in full Bruce Wayne mode. Still, the glimpse at Keaton in character was enough to send nostalgic fans into a flurry on social media, which bodes well for the upcoming Flash flick when it drops in 2022.

Check out the first look at Keaton's Batman since 1992, and be sure to sound off if you're excited to see how he's brought into the mix in Andy Muschietti's The Flash. Where do you think Michael Keaton ranks among cinema's great Batman portrayals?