With the 73rd edition of the Emmys set to air Sunday night, late actor Michael K. Williams stands to win his first award from the ceremony for his performance in HBO’s Lovecraft Country. The Hollywood Reporter has learned that his nephew, Dominic Dupont, will accept the award in his place if Williams wins.

“Michael was instrumental in helping me get through the process of the prison experience,” Dupont recently told the New York Post.

He added that Williams “would work really hard to be a mentor to me and encourage me to stay focused on the important things” and was in the process of “helping me make a successful transition back into the community.”



Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

While he's yet to win an Emmy award, he's been nominated in the past for his work on The Night Of, Bessie, and When They See Us. He's also received a nomination for his work as a producer on the Vice documentary Raised in the System.

Williams was best-known for his roles on HBO's The Wire, which ran from 2002 to 2008, as well as HBO's Boardwalk Empire, which ran from 2010 to 2014.

The legendary actor was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment on September 6, 2021.

[Via]