Just over a week after actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment, The Wire star was laid to rest yesterday in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, where his mother has lived for more than 20 years.

Williams, known for his performance as Omar on The Wire, as well as countless other roles in a variety of spaces such as Community and most recently, Lovecraft Country, has been widely mourned by fans and peers including Wire creator David Simon, Wire co-star Wendell Pierce, Tiffany Haddish, Joe Budden and Buffalo Bills wideout Stefon Diggs.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Simon and Queen Latifah were in attendance at Williams' Pennsylvania service and just hours after the funeral, Lovecraft Country co-star Jurnee Smollett took to Instagram to deliver a moving tribute.

"He was supposed to be here this week in LA for the Emmys," Smollett wrote. "We were gonna dance, celebrate, cry. Instead our brother was laid to rest today."

Upon learning the news of Williams' passing, Smollett said, she was in a state of shock.

"I called him over & over until my brain said stop, he's gone. I couldn't breathe. Taken awhile for my brain to metabolize how the world can continue to spin w/out him here in the physical form," Smollett continued.

Every Williams tribute we have seen over the past ten days since September 6 has been packed with emotion and is a testament to the talent and character of the late actor. And despite some controversy surrounding Williams' relationship with rapper 50 Cent and 50's insensitive reaction to the news of the actor's passing, the outpouring of emotion and admiration for Williams has been incredible to see and it is apparent that the world lost a supremely talented actor but more importantly, a supreme person.

The search for the drug dealer who allegedly supplied the substances which ultimately led to Williams' overdose continues but in the meantime, to appreciate the late, great actor, what is your favorite Michael K. Williams role? Is it Omar? Something else? Let us know in the comments.

