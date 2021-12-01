Just months after the tragic death of Lovecraft Country star Michael K. Williams, fans of the late actor have something to look forward to – season two of his Vice TV docuseries, Black Market. The emotional trailer arrived just a few days ago, and showcases the 54-year-old’s last few times in front of the camera.

If you’re not familiar, the show sees Williams act as a “real-world journalist,” reporting on the dangers that exist within the worlds of illicit trade, including New York’s gambling underworld, New Jersey’s car thieves, and gun runners who typically live in the southern states. “Our goal is just to simply, show the world a window as to why people do the things they do. As they say, when the system fails you, you create your own system,” he can be heard saying in the clip.

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

As Variety reports, Black Market’s second season was announced following a five-year long break in February, with Vice sharing a statement explaining that “the show would resume its mission to investigate what drives people into dangerous underground economies and illicit trade networks.”

Execuitve producers Ben Freedman, Dion Sapp, Matthew Horowitz, David Laven and Matt Goldman have also released a joint statement. “While completing Black Market has been very difficult given the loss of Michael, it’s also been extremely rewarding to bring his vision for this season to the finish line. Michael was a gifted storyteller, who poured his heart and soul into his work both on and off screen.”

The producers shared that the docuseries was “more than a TV show for Michael,” acting instead as “a mirror to the life he lived. An everyday struggle to transcend life’s obstacles. That fight isn’t always pretty but his documentary storytelling is a testament to the brilliance of everyday people making their way in a complicated world. We’re incredibly proud to be able to share this work with you.”

Upcoming episodes will take viewers along with Williams into an exploration into the new era of credit card scamming, how NYC’s boosting and flipping world has reshaped fashion, black market body modifications, and more.

Check out the new trailer below and share your thoughts in the comment section.

