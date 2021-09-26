Michael Jordan is one of the most famous athletes of all-time as he is known all around the world. His NBA career was nothing short of legendary and in the eyes of many, he is the greatest player in the history of the NBA. Having said that, it should come as no surprise that his merchandise sells for a lot of money at auction. Any piece of MJ memorabilia is guaranteed to fetch tens of thousands of dollars, and even the dumbest pieces of gear will at least get a couple thousand.

Recently, Lelands Auction got their hands on a very peculiar piece of Michael Jordan history, in the form of a used pair of boxers with the Jordan name on the waistband. As you can see in the photo below, the boxers are showing some signs of use, although that didn't deter a fan from buying them.

Image via Lelands

According to TMZ, a fan has bought these boxers from Lelands for a price of $2,784. There were 19 bids in total, and it's clear that there was a decent amount of people who actually wanted these for their sporting goods collections. Buying such a piece of gear does come across as bizarre, but if one thing is for sure, it's that collectors can be very hardcore.

Let us know how much you would pay for something like this, in the comments section below.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

[Via]