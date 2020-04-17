Ever since it was announced, basketball fans have been awaiting the 10-part ESPN docuseries on Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls. For those who don't know, this was the final year of Jordan's career with the Bulls. The team ended up winning their sixth championship and completed their second three-peat in just eight seasons. Despite the team's success on the court, there was a lot going on behind the scenes and this docuseries will put all of it on display.

The series was slated to drop in June but since there are no sports on TV, ESPN decided to release the first episode on April 19th. Fans are extremely excited to see it and to tease people, even more, ESPN released a 5-minute preview of the first episode. Numerous ESPN personalities posted the clip to Twitter, including NBA insider, Adrian Wojnarowski.

As you can see, Jordan's relationships with his teammates are on full display. The documentary also portrays the power struggle within the Bulls organization. By the end of the Bulls dynasty, general manager Jerry Krause had had enough with Phil Jackson and was ready to get rid of him. Needless to say, there is plenty of drama to go around in this series.

Let us know what you're looking forward to the most from this documentary. We can't wait to see it.