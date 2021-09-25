Michael Jordan's 32-year-old son Jeffrey could very well find himself in some legal issues soon as it was reported by TMZ on Saturday that the former college basketball player allegedly assaulted staff at a hospital in Arizona. As the story goes, Jordan was reportedly at a bar in Scottsdale called Casa Amigos. At one point, he tripped and fell which caused him to hit his head. He was disoriented by it all and when security tried to usher him out, he got a little belligerent.

Eventually, Jordan was taken to a nearby hospital for some treatment, although once again, he allegedly got physical with staff. The incident prompted staff to report him for aggravated assault, however, no arrests or charges were made against him.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

In TMZ's report, they noted that Jeffrey is still currently in the hospital and the officials are reviewing the complaints to see if any charges should be laid out. Based on what has been recounted thus far, it appears as though Jeffrey was simply disoriented by everything that was happening, although the extent of the "assault" has not yet been explained.

This is a developing story so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest details.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

