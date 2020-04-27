If you're a sneakerhead who knows a lot about Michael Jordan, you have probably heard about the "Banned" sneakers from 1984. At this point, most people think of the Air Jordan 1 when you hear the word "Banned." In fact, Jordan Brand refers to the black and red Air Jordan 1 as the "Banned" colorway but as it turns out, this was simply a marketing tool to sell more sneakers back in the 80s. If you really know your Jordan history, you know that the banned sneaker was actually the Nike Air Ship which he wore at the start of his career.

During last night's episode of "The Last Dance," the GoodwinSports Twitter account posted some photos of their banned Nike Air Ship's which were worn and signed by MJ himself. As the account states in the post below, this sneaker was one of the first two pairs worn by MJ at the start of the 1984-85 season.

This pair is incredibly beaten up and worn out although, for a shoe that is 36 years old, they are in fairly decent shape. Not to mention, they must be incredibly expensive considering just how rare and important they are to Michael Jordan's rich sneaker history.

If you're a sneaker fanatic, you can't help but marvel at the history behind these.