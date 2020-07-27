When the pandemic first started back in March, many people were looking for some entertainment. Luckily for all of us, that gap in sports coverage was filled by ESPN as they accelerated the production of "The Last Dance," which was a 10-part docuseries about Michael Jordan and his career with the Chicago Bulls. Following the airing of the documentary, fans began clamoring for new pairs of Air Jordans and even began hunting down some vintage memorabilia. Since then, numerous items have gone up for auction and have sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Now, yet another piece of Jordan memorabilia is set to auction, and it's perhaps one of the most historic to be sold thus far. According to firstpost.com MJ's first-ever jersey with the Chicago Bulls from 1984 is about to hit the auction block. Based on the initial estimates, it appears as though the jersey could end up selling between $200K to 400K. This price shouldn't be much of a surprise when you consider this is one of the best pieces of Jordan-related gear you could get.

This isn't the most expensive piece to drop, however, it's still going to cost you a pretty penny. With this in mind, let us know how much you would pay for something like this.

