Michael Jordan's life story is a fascinating one, of which an important portion was told in the hit documentary The Last Dance. The death of James Sr., Michael's father, was touched on to communicate the hoops star's relationship with his family but, ultimately, we didn't learn too much about his old man.

Still, if you know his story, you're aware that James Sr. was killed while sleeping in his car at a rest stop in North Carolina. One of the men convicted in his murder has been serving time for over two decades and, this week, it was revealed that he had been granted parole, receiving a release date in 2023.

Larry Demery, a 45-year-old man who pled guilty to murder in the first degree, armed robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery, learned that he will be getting out of prison in the next three years. As part of the Mutual Agreement Parole Program, Demery was granted parole.

He will be released on August 6, 2023.



Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

If you're unfamiliar with the Mutual Agreement Parole Program, it is described as a scholastic and vocational program, which would require agreements from three sides: the Commission, the Division of Prisons, and the offender.

Michael Jordan has not issued a statement.

